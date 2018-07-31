MOMOLAND Mentions They Want to Try Out a Chic Concept Like BLACKPINK

Momoland with an interview with 10+star spoke of brand new concepts they would like to try out.

They would suit well!

Each member had different concepts in mind where Nancy and Daisy mentioned a girl crush look while JooE mentioned a chic concept like BLACKPINK.

Taeha said she wants to try out a sexy concept like Lee Hyori's Bad Girls or Girl's Day's Something. She added, "Since Nancy is officially becoming an adult next year, I expect our group to try out concepts in diversity, maybe appealing more of our mature looks."

The group also talked about g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung on that they would like to try out a collaboration with him who "BAAM"s all the time.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com