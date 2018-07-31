BLACKPINK LISA Spotted Joining the Army to Film 'Real Men 3' on July 29

On July 29, BLACKPINK Lisa was spotted joining the army to film Real Men 3.

LALISA FIGHTING!!

Many of her fans found Lisa cute, firmly grasping her backpack.

As fans have displayed dissatisfaction toward Lisa's appearance on the real variety program solely without any members, their concerns grew bigger with a massive heat wave in Korea exceeding 35-degree Celsius in the afternoon.

Some of the fans' responses to the photographs were "Isn't this her first independent variety program? It must be risky for idols to appear on this program, as some audiences consider this as one kind of documentary. Lalisa fighting!", "I heard they are joining the ROK army third military academy. It must be really challenging", "Wow, look at her body proportion. She has such long legs."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

