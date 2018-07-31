1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's LISA Continues to Receive Death Threats

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Death threats against BLACKPINK's Lisa is continuously being posted on social media.

They're still threatening to harm Lisa at BLACKPINK's concert

Photo from Instagram Screenshot

Photo from Instagram Screenshot

In the beginning, an Instagram account named 'stupid.lisa.pr' wrote in its bio, "I'm about to get involved in the stabbing or shooting that will soon happen @lalalalisa_m from blackpink". 'lalalalisa_m' is Lisa's Instagram account.

The first account was deleted soon after, but another account popped up. This user named 'an0r3x1c4' wrote through an Instagram story that his/her co-conspirator's account has been deleted, but that their plan to harm Lisa would not be discouraged. "Ok.. they deleted the account @stupid.lisa.pr. Even if my account is eliminated, nothing will prevent the shooting at the stadium, show from BLACKPINK."

This account owner even threw a provocative remark towards YG Entertainment, "You really strive to protect your girls..?", tagging Yang Hyun Suk CEO's Instagram account.

Photo from Instagram Screenshot

Photo from Instagram Screenshot

The second account has also been deleted, but accounts with similar names were created with bio saying, "It's me again friends. The next shooting at the concert blackpink.." This user also tagged the two previous accounts, hinting that they belong to one person or are accomplices.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

BLINKs quickly moved on social media to get YG Entertainment informed about these threats, and fortunately, the company seems to have noticed, as a manager of BLACKPINK posted a picture taken by Lisa with a hashtag #weprotectyou.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT