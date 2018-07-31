BLACKPINK's LISA Continues to Receive Death Threats

Death threats against BLACKPINK's Lisa is continuously being posted on social media.

They're still threatening to harm Lisa at BLACKPINK's concert

In the beginning, an Instagram account named 'stupid.lisa.pr' wrote in its bio, "I'm about to get involved in the stabbing or shooting that will soon happen @lalalalisa_m from blackpink". 'lalalalisa_m' is Lisa's Instagram account.

The first account was deleted soon after, but another account popped up. This user named 'an0r3x1c4' wrote through an Instagram story that his/her co-conspirator's account has been deleted, but that their plan to harm Lisa would not be discouraged. "Ok.. they deleted the account @stupid.lisa.pr. Even if my account is eliminated, nothing will prevent the shooting at the stadium, show from BLACKPINK."

This account owner even threw a provocative remark towards YG Entertainment, "You really strive to protect your girls..?", tagging Yang Hyun Suk CEO's Instagram account.

The second account has also been deleted, but accounts with similar names were created with bio saying, "It's me again friends. The next shooting at the concert blackpink.." This user also tagged the two previous accounts, hinting that they belong to one person or are accomplices.

BLINKs quickly moved on social media to get YG Entertainment informed about these threats, and fortunately, the company seems to have noticed, as a manager of BLACKPINK posted a picture taken by Lisa with a hashtag #weprotectyou.

