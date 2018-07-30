TWICE Members Shed Tears as They Leave Malaysia After Cancellation of Concert

TWICE showed tears as they left Malaysia after an abrupt cancellation of their concert there.

On July 28, the sight of TWICE's members crying at the Malaysian airport spread across the Internet. In the uploaded pictures and videos, members, especially Sana and Dahyun, are shedding tears as they are waving goodbye to the fans who came to see them leave.

Just the day before, JYP Entertainment had announced, "TWICE 2ND TOUR TWICELAND ZONE 2：Fantasy Park IN KUALA LUMPUR which was scheduled 28th of July, 2018, has been canceled due to safety issue in the venue."

Fans are presuming that TWICE members cried, because they felt sorry about the unexpected situation, and felt apologetic to all the fans who had been waiting for their concert.

According to the ones who were at the airport, local fans rather encouraged TWICE's members by shouting out, "It's okay! We love you! Don't cry!" They even held up the cheering signs written in Korean, which were originally prepared to be used at the concert.

Watch the tearful farewell from below.

