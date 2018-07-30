KIM WOO BIN Sends a Coffee Truck to EXO's D.O. Even When He's Recovering from Cancer

Actor Kim Woo Bin showed support for EXO's D.O., even amid his struggle against cancer.

On July 27, a coffee truck brand uploaded on its Instagram that Kim Woo Bin has sent a truck to the shooting site of the drama 100 Days' Husband.

In the photos, a coffee truck can be seen with a banner saying, "I send my support for all staffs of 100 Days' Husband. Especially, Do Kyung Soo and Jung Soo Kyo, fighting!"

The coffee truck brand wrote through the captions that, "An actor I'd like to meet so much has carefully prepared for this", hinting that Kim Woo Bin presented this truck for D.O.

Kim Woo Bin and D.O. are well-known close friends in the entertainment world, who are also keeping a private gathering with actor Jo In Sung and Lee Kwang Soo.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin is taking a break from all activities since last year May, as he had been abruptly diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com