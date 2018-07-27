WATCH: BTS V's Poem for JIMIN Who's Always Worried about Making a Mistake on Stage

BTS V consoled other members with a heartwarming poem.

On Run BTS!Ep.56 uploaded on V Live on July 24, BTS members spent some time to write their own poems, and later, read it out loud to each other.

While every member's poem was impressive, V's poem was particularly touching. He entitled his poem, 'Geu-meu-si-la-kko', which can be translated into 'It's not a big deal', or 'So what?'. He especially expressed the phrase in dialect, which made it sound more reassuring, just like the poem's message.

To Jin, V wrote, "Don't feel sad, just because you made a mistake on stage once", to RM, "Don't panic after blowing a hand kiss", to Suga, "You say you want to be born as a stone in your next life, but don't worry", to J-Hope, "You always give us a scary look when we make a mistake on stage, but don't do that", to Jimin, "Don't be too stressed out for making a mistake on stage because of a diet and singing out of tune", to Jungkook, "Stop exercising so that you can tease us more". After mentioning each member's agony, V consoled them by saying, "It's not a big deal".

In particular, the part V wrote for his same age friend Jimin, was especially touching. "Don't be too stressed out for making a mistake on stage because of a diet and singing out of tune. Whatever you do on stage, it's unchanging that you are the most amazing person I have seen."

Watch the full clip of BTS members reading poems for each other from below!

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com