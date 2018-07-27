1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK ROSÉ's Singing Style Has Changed After Debuting?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Rosé is the proud main vocal of BLACKPINK, who always catches the listeners' ears with her unique and charming voice.

Hmm, which voice of Rose do you prefer?

However, while her present singing style is attractive enough, there are some fans who miss her voice from her pre-debut days.

Rosé started training in YG Entertainment in 2012, after passing an audition held in Australia.

Right after she became a trainee, she featured for G-Dragon's song, Without You, which was included in his mini album One of a Kind.

Unlike now, Rosé had a deeper and unaffected voice tone at that time. G-Dragon who produced the song, complimented Rosé's voice, "To be honest, the key feature of this song is the voice of YG's rookie girl group member. She's still young, but I like her voice very much. It's the kind of voice I really like."

After this song's release, four years passed, and Rosé debuted as BLACKPINK in 2016. Presumably due to the long training process, Rosé's singing technique sounded very different from her previous work.

What do you guys think of this change? Which one do you like better?

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

