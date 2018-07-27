1 읽는 중

Fans' Growing Concerns Toward BLACKPINK LISA's Appearance on Korean Military Variety Show 'Real Men 3'

Photo from online community

While MBC has confirmed the return of the variety program Real Men 3, a cast list of 10 celebrities has been disclosed.

What's behind fans' rage?

Unexpectedly, the list included BLACKPINK's Lisa and former IOI member Jeon Somi's father Matthew Douma and many more artists who weren't very active in entertainment fields.

Real Men is a variety show featuring celebrities as they experience life in the military, which is obligatory for all Korean men for two years. Differing from season 1 and 2, this season casted both male and female celebrities, raising hopes of the audiences.

Photo from MBC

It's been reportedly said that the filming will begin from July 29, and the show will air starting this fall.

10 celebrities in the cast list includes: BLACKPINK Lisa, Matthew Douma, PENTAGON's Hongseok, Actor Kang Ji Hwan, Russian speed skater Ahn Hyun Soo (Viktor Ahn), Musical actor and entertainer Kim Ho Young, Actress Oh Yoon Ah, Koyote's Shinji, Actress Kim Jae Hwa, and Actress Lee Yu Bi.

With the spread of news on Lisa's appearance in Real Men 3, fans began to manifest dissatisfaction toward YG Entertainment on that the company hasn't reflected Lisa's decision. One netizen said, "Lisa previously mentioned that she wants to appear on entertainment program where she could dance, but what's with the military? Why is YG neglecting Lisa and BLINKS?"

The other fan claimed "This doesn't seem right. We've asked YG to collect feedbacks from BLINKS. Although Lisa is quite settled in Korea, she would definitely face emotional differences. Why would YG let Lisa appear on the program where she has nothing to gain but suffer?"

Currently, Korea is experiencing a heat wave. The highest temperature on July 27 was 35 degrees Celsius. And as the weather is expected to be fiercely hot on July 29, the day when Lisa sets out for filming, fans concerns grew big that Lisa will suffer from the heat.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

