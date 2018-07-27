1 읽는 중

PARK SEO JOON and PARK MIN YOUNG Deny Their Romance Rumor, But…?

Photo from tvN Screenshot, Blossom Ent.

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young denied their romance rumor. It was a predicted rumor, and so was the denial.

But remember..?? 'Song-Song Couple' denied their's at first too!

The rumor that the two have been dating for quite a long time had already been circulating before shooting of tvN's drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim began. In particular, at an award last year November, the two were sitting at a table all by themselves, and officials who saw this talked in whispers, 'Don't know if the organizer did this, but it's funny how they made only the two sit on their own'.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

There was also a lot of talk regarding the casting process. Rumors said Park Seo Joon, who had already been confirmed, recommended his lover Park Min Young. Both sides strongly refused to admit, but related staffs seemed to believe the rumor.

As the drama started broadcast, their relationship was considered a 'fact'. Rumors could be heard that press report of their romance rumor will be released as soon as the drama ends. And so it became true. The day after the drama's final episode was aired, their romance rumor made the headlines. Just as everyone's expectation, they said, 'The rumor is groundless'. But, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki denied their rumors numerous times, even saying they'll take legal actions. But after all, they got married and are living in a same house.

An official of Park Seo Joon's agency said, "He's just a close co-worker with Park Min Young, but they're not in a romantic relationship. I believe they're getting attention for the chemistry they've shown in the drama." Park Min Young's agency also explained, "It's true they became close during the shooting, but they're not dating."

They denied it for now, but we'll have to see how they settle this from now on.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

