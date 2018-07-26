'L-1485'…?? What's the Meaning of EXO CHANYEOL's Tattoo?

Did you know EXO's Chanyeol had a tattoo signifying EXO-L on his wrist?

Aww, this is so touching!

In the photo Chanyeol uploaded on Instagram last November, a tattoo saying "L-1485" can be seen on his wrist.

'L' stands for EXO-L, EXO's fandom name, and '1485' signifies the fan club's birth date, August 5, 2014.

It has also been told that Chanyeol moved EXO-L's hearts by saying, "You guys are always on my body until I die," at EXO's concert held on November 26 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Heated responses flooded the Internet as more fans discovered Chanyeol's extremely sincere way of showing his love for them.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

