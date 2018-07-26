While Sitting In Between Drunk Members, BTS V Said …

I can smell the alcohol here! Hobi, you fine?!!

Having their comeback ahead in August, BTS proceeded with the rice wine pledge they've made during BTS FESTA prom party.

Starting from the very beginning, members already seemed quite drunk. They've chatted on many things related to their comeback while drinking Korean rice wine, Makgeolli.

And V, who sat in the center in between drunk members seemed so concerned about members' unconscious slip of the tongue during the live show.

But in contrast to nervous V, other members became more and more enthusiastic. Jimin even asked for another bottle of soju.

About their new album soon to be released, Jimin mentioned "Visuals, choreography, and songs. I believe it will all feel new. Personally, I really loved it. I'm glad we keep performing music like this." Suga added "The album would make you think 'BTS does this kind of music?'"

While V kept his silence throughout the V LIVE, he said a word "I've been looking at you guys in the middle. Man, you're so drunk. To an extent of thinking how these people got so drunk."

And when Suga beside him began talking gibberish, he quietly said: "He's really drunk ㅜ ㅜ."

Anyways, although they were quite drunk, ARMYs always are in the heart of the BTS.

Jungkook said "I am grateful for ARMYs in allowing us an opportunity to have a gathering. We have been practicing for our upcoming concert. I guarantee you it's going to be amazing. For sure."

And Jimin wrapped up the V LIVE by saying "I wanted to say something. Our concert, since our fans know. I really miss you all. I miss you like crazy. We have waited for such a long time. For 6 or 7 months."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

