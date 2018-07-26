1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

While Sitting In Between Drunk Members, BTS V Said …

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

I can smell the alcohol here! Hobi, you fine?!!

Having their comeback ahead in August, BTS proceeded with the rice wine pledge they've made during BTS FESTA prom party.

Starting from the very beginning, members already seemed quite drunk. They've chatted on many things related to their comeback while drinking Korean rice wine, Makgeolli.

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

And V, who sat in the center in between drunk members seemed so concerned about members' unconscious slip of the tongue during the live show.

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

But in contrast to nervous V, other members became more and more enthusiastic. Jimin even asked for another bottle of soju.

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

About their new album soon to be released, Jimin mentioned "Visuals, choreography, and songs. I believe it will all feel new. Personally, I really loved it. I'm glad we keep performing music like this." Suga added "The album would make you think 'BTS does this kind of music?'"

While V kept his silence throughout the V LIVE, he said a word "I've been looking at you guys in the middle. Man, you're so drunk. To an extent of thinking how these people got so drunk."

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

And when Suga beside him began talking gibberish, he quietly said: "He's really drunk ㅜ ㅜ."

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Anyways, although they were quite drunk, ARMYs always are in the heart of the BTS.

Jungkook said "I am grateful for ARMYs in allowing us an opportunity to have a gathering. We have been practicing for our upcoming concert. I guarantee you it's going to be amazing. For sure."

And Jimin wrapped up the V LIVE by saying "I wanted to say something. Our concert, since our fans know. I really miss you all. I miss you like crazy. We have waited for such a long time. For 6 or 7 months."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT