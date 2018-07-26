INTERVIEW: What Are the 'It' Items of BLACKPINK's MV? YG's Styling Director Reveals Stories Behind BLACKPINK's Fashion

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Among many success factors of BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU music video, its flawless aesthetic and classy fashion of BLACKPINK also played a big role. No matter how hard we try, we won't be able to transform into BLACKPINK. But at least, we can try by digging up all the 'it' items in the video.

Their fashion is always on point!

According to Ji Eun, the director of YG Entertainment's stylist team, BLACKPINK's fashion in the music video was completed after a great amount of devotion; there were over 20 sets of outfits kept in reserve.

About the preparation process, director Ji explained, "We started working on image setups, only knowing that it will be a song with intense feeling. Since we can work on the details only after the title song is confirmed, we had no choice but to wait. The time we had for actual purchase was about two weeks. It was a tight schedule for taking care of four members at once, but in YG, it was rather a long time compared to other times. For instance, there were many times when things went more urgently in case of BIGBANG."

What director Ji cared the most in the preparation stage, was BLACKPINK's image transformation. "We did numerous fittings, as we didn't know how much powerful their looks had to go, beyond the former pretty image. Although it was surely a stronger image than before, we didn't try to express the entire vibe through outfits. We rather focused on each members' uniqueness when styling."

Jennie 

This chiffon dress Jennie wore at the beginning part of MV is from Dolce & Gabbana. The corset belt is sold out, the dress is priced 3 million won, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Jennie put on a stronger image than before. "We chose outfits that can boost Jennie's cute, pretty but also chic face. In order to create a 90s vibe, we brought out the red check patterned suit from Vivienne Westwood's 14FW collection we had set eyes on from the past. The clothes itself is not girl-crush evoking mood, but once mixed with Jennie's attitude shown in the music video, girl-crush vibe was created."

Rosé 

This dress Rosé put on is from Y Project, Price is 1.75 million won, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Rosé, who is the most feminine among four members, maintained her image. "Her strength is femininity and tender body line. There's a limit to expressing feminine attraction with a dress, so we emphasized accessories. We attached hair piece, and gave a twist with the shoes."

Jisoo  

This suit Jisoo wore is from Sait Laurent, Price is 3.41 million won, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Jisoo was dressed up in an urban feeling. Ji said, "Other people say Jisoo is a gentle image, but I strongly get a chic feeling from her. I projected my beauty goal on her. I'm glad that Jisoo's new aspects were nicely presented in this music video "

Lisa 

Lisa&#39;s shoes are from Balenciaga(1.43 million won), and earrings(2.42 million won) are from Chanel, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

About Lisa, she highly praised her inborn charm, saying, "She has such a good visual in the perspective of a stylist. Since she even has a good proportion, a lot of things can be expressed externally. So everything that couldn't be dressed on other members, were all Lisa's. We had a hard time choosing one, since every time she put on something, it renewed the best. It's no exaggeration to say that we fulfilled our styling wishes through Lisa."

Since BLACKPINK has beautiful face, body, and qualities as a star, it's natural for them to receive so many attention from brands. For this music video also, they were offered sponsor from four brands, which were, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, and Saint Laurent. Director Ji said, "Luxury brands are fussy about sponsoring music videos, and there are many restrictions in terms of the head office's policies. But fortunately, the artists I'm in charge of, are receiving a lot of support from brands." She further added, "I had a lot of fun working for this MV, as BLACKPINK members pulled off anything they put on. Other than sponsored items, we also mix-matched season-off products purchased from Hong Kong outlets to create various vibes."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

