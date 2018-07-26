Will BTS be Exempted From the Military Duty…? Politicians are Taking Note of the Military Services of Kpop Acts

All men over 18 years of age in South Korea possess an obligational duty of military service for 21 months.

Nothing has been settled yet but this politician pointed out an equity issue

But arts and sports specialists enhancing national prestige in international contests are given the privilege to do an alternative service in one's field of specialization as their contributions are acknowledged by the Military Manpower Administration. In fact, it exempts them from the military duty.

In the sports field, one must be ranked third or higher in the Olympics and ranked first in the Asian Game. In the field of arts, alternative services are offered to award winners of 48 home and abroad contests Military Manpower Administration has appointed.

And these days, it is being debated on the degree of balance and fairness in handling the matter of military service of Kpop acts, representatively, BTS.

As the citizens of South Korea, BTS members must fulfill their military duty someday. But to mention about the enhancement of national prestige, it is undeniable fact that BTS made a huge contribution to the K culture diffusion, questioning the differences from the achievements of sports and arts specialists. And politicians started to take part in such controversy.

Ha Tae Kyung Bareun Party member of a legislative body on July 25 said "I've come across the issue of BTS' exemption from compulsory military service. It let me go over the list of international competition, and I've found an equity issue. Individuals awarded at classical music competition such as violin and piano are given privileges of alternative services, but the contribution in the field of pop music doesn't get acknowledged by the Military Manpower Administration such as BTS' historical achievement set in Billboard chart."

He continued "Psy set a new world record with his YouTube hits. His influence indeed is tremendous. However, the list of Special Cases on Military Service has left out the field of pop music that inspires the young generation." What he claims is that together with a shift in the concept of culture, the perspective on "enhancement of national prestige" must be recognized in broader fields.

In this respect, Ki Chan Soo Director of Military Affairs mentioned "Special Cases on Military Service are handled after consultation with us, Military Manpower Administration and the Minister of Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. It would be highly challenging without the presence of national consensus but we would look through it to accord with reality."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com