BLACKPINK Is Dropping an Alternate Japanese Version of Their Hit Single 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' in August

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK confirmed to release the Japanese version of their latest hit DDU-DU DDU DU next month.

Are you ready J-BLINKS!!!

YG Entertainment on July 25 announced "BLACKPINK's first EP SQUARE UP topped the iTunes album chart in Japan. Indebted to the support and popularity on the track, we plan to release the album in Japan on August 22 including the Japanese version of the title song DDU-DU DDU-DU."

Photo from YG Entertainment

The group's recent album released on June 15 made a historical achievement as Kpop female acts to peak 40th place on Billboard chart and 55th place on Billboard's Hot 100 with the main track. Additionally, it was reported that their music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU gained over 200 million YouTube hits in just 33 days from its release.

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK has set off the 'BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018' on July 24. Beginning with the tour at Osaka-jo Hall, they are further planning to visit Fukuoka International Centre from August 16 to 17, and Makuhari Messe convention center from August 24 to 26.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

