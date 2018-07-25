PHOTOS: The Reason Why BTS' JIN Is Called a 'Gaebokchi' or a Sunfish

Ever heard of the fact that Jin is called a 'gaebokchi' by Korean ARMYs?

I'm sorry Jin, but you look so cute when you're scared!

On July 22, BTS uploaded a preview of their 2018 summer package. In the middle of this short clip, the part where Jin jumped and screamed at a ray, made ARMYs burst into laughter.

In fact, Jin is a famous 'gaebokchi', or a 'sunfish' in English. After a mobile game which took sunfishes as its main character became popular in Korea, Koreans started calling 'someone who gets scared easily', as 'gaebokchi'. It's been told that sunfishes are very sensitive and vulnerable to stress.

And Jin, our 'worldwide handsome' prince, is a well-known 'gaebokchi'.

Taking this opportunity, we collected some of the most adorable moments where Jin was so scared at so many things.

▶ He jumped as someone called out 'Everyone!'

▶ Almost cries at a fake zombie

▶ Surprised because the camera was focusing on him

▶ Gets scared at splattering oil while grilling pork

▶ Gets frightened at an insect

▶ And so much more…

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

