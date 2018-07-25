JENNIE Assures BLINKs Who Concern Her Injury At their Concert Held in Osaka

BLACKPINK on July 24 held an Arena Tour 2018 in Osaka.

How sweet she is!

However, from a Twitter post updated on the same day conveyed that Jennie misplaced her footing and injured herself during the encore stage. This Twitter user also informed that Jennie kept sitting down on the stairs and members had to assist her in walking.

BLINKs concern grew with the spread of this news, and Jennie came to assure her worried fans by posting an Instagram note "IM OKAY. Night night blink sees you later. Thank you for making today so special."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com