1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JENNIE Assures BLINKs Who Concern Her Injury At their Concert Held in Osaka

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BLACKPINK on July 24 held an Arena Tour 2018 in Osaka.

How sweet she is!

However, from a Twitter post updated on the same day conveyed that Jennie misplaced her footing and injured herself during the encore stage. This Twitter user also informed that Jennie kept sitting down on the stairs and members had to assist her in walking.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BLINKs concern grew with the spread of this news, and Jennie came to assure her worried fans by posting an Instagram note "IM OKAY. Night night blink sees you later. Thank you for making today so special."

Photo from Official Instagram

Photo from Official Instagram

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT