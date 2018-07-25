1 읽는 중

"Success Guaranteed!" What Is EXO XIUMIN's Unique Diet Tip in Losing Weights?

Photo from online community

EXO's Xiumin was once called a hamster with chubby cheeks.

Who is up to try out his diet method??!

His weight once reached up to 76kg (168lb) but he mentioned that he is maintaining his figure with an ongoing diet program.

He introduced his own diet method while saying, "The easiest way to lose weight is to restrict oneself from eating, but it might possibly cause health-related problems."

Photo from online community

So here is Xiumin's so-called '4-hour empty stomach diet'.

"First, walk for an hour in the morning."

"Then eat breakfast. You can enjoy any kinds of food, but remember not to fill yourself."

"Then for 4 hours, don't eat anything. And go ahead with lunch. You can skip it if you desire."

Photo from MBC

"Restrain yourself from eating for another 4 hours. Then it would be around dinner time. You can have dinner or simply skip it. But make sure to keep your stomach empty for 4 hours prior to sleeping."

"If you head with this diet program for a month, you would not gain weight. Actually, you must have lost weight to a certain extent."

Photo from online community

"However, don't let yourself think 'one day must be fine'. One cheating day makes the next day and the day after next very challenging to a degree that it would eventually let you stop this program. Because it isn't easy to get back to the routine again, patience is very much needed."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

