사회

How Did BLACKPINK's JENNIE and APINK's SON NAEUN Pull Off the Trackpants Fashion?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Sportswear isn't just a sports-wear anymore.

Trackpants are now called as the "essentials of street fashion"!

As tracksuits of matching top and bottom are spotted increasingly often in the street, track pants became the essentials of the street fashion.

The so-called "fashion icons", BLACKPINK's Jennie and Apink's Son Naeun recently stylized themselves a sportive look by wearing the track pants.

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Son Naeun wore red jogger pants with white sidelines and a concolorous half turtleneck short-sleeve knit. Together with an oversized knit and rolled up jogger pants, she was very detailed in her styling.

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Jennie, on the other hand, chose a navy button-down track pants with a sideline snap buttons and a white cropped top.

By coordinating colors and designs, both Naeun and Jennie stylized their outfits worthy of their title "fashion icons".

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

