BTS' JIMIN's Fan Cams are Disappearing from YouTube?

Complaints erupted from fans, as numerous fan cams of BTS' Jimin got deleted.

What happened to all the precious fan cams of Jimin??

Although fan cams are violation of copyrights in a strict sense, copyright holders rarely take issue with them.

Jimin's fans argued that, starting from Jimin focused fan cam of FAKE LOVE performance at Billboard, over 50 fan cams of Jimin on Youtube were deleted.

In addition, they insisted that Youtube accounts that used to upload Jimin's fan cams are blocked, due to several reports of copyright infringement.

Considering all these, furious fans claimed that a 'terror on fans cams' is under way and that, "Somebody is intentionally reporting Jimin's fan cams to get them deleted."

However, this assertion was soon proven wrong. The owner of the Youtube channel Jimin's fans mentioned as an example of account that received false reports, uploaded an explanation of the reason her account was shut down.

This account holder named, 'Flying Angel' wrote, "The videos that were reported as violation of copyright were fan cams from last year's Seo Taiji 25th anniversary concert. According to Youtube's regulation, my channel was shut down from accumulation of three warnings regarding copyright infringement." BTS had performed at Seo Taiji's 25th anniversary concert last year.

She further stated, "Fan cams from that concert were blocked from the report of the company(copyright holder)," meaning that her account was not shut down from false reports.

Another Youtube channel manager also announced, "I had no choice but to delete the concert's fan cams, as I kept on getting copyright violation reports. I received reports from 'Live Viewing Japan' for videos of 'Muster', and from 'Seo Taiji Company' for Seo Taiji's concert."

It is also being told that it's not only Jimin's fan cams that were deleted. Many fan cams of other members taken at Seo Taiji's concert have been deleted, after getting reported as violating copyright.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

