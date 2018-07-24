WANNA ONE's PARK JI HOON Gained Back His Cuteness With New Hairstyle?

The 'wink boy' Park Ji Hoon from Mnet's Produce 101 season 2 debuted as a member of Wanna One by taking the second place in the competition.

The return of the 'wink boy' ♡♡

But his sudden announcement to graduate from his cute 'wink boy' image "Since I've shown you the cute looks, I'll reveal more of the manly looks from now on" made his fans miss his old days.

And then, fans heard that Jihoon cut his bang short. They responded that he looks like Jihoon back then when he was filming Produce 101 last year.

Jihoon still looks so young and refreshing.

After promoting Light in June, Wanna One is currently is having their world tour.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

