사회

This Idol Looks Deceptively Similar to BTS' JIN in His Graduation Photo

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community, BTS Facebook

Photo from Online Community, BTS Facebook

A graduation photo of a rookie idol's member is garnering attention for its shocking resemblance to BTS Jin's childhood.

I genuinely thought he is Jin at first...!!

The rookie idol member we're talking about here is Ju Haknyeon from the boy band THE BOYZ. Haknyeon became known to the public as he appeared on Produce 101 Season 2. Although he couldn't make it to the final eleven members, he soon debuted as THE BOYZ in December of 2017.

But then, some netizens discovered that Haknyeon's face in his graduation photo looks extremely similar to BTS Jin's younger days. Not only the shape of their faces and facial features are similar, but the way they styled their hair, and their glasses also look so much alike.

Graduation photo of Ju Haknyeon, Photo from Online Community

Graduation photo of Ju Haknyeon, Photo from Online Community

Photo of Jin's younger days, Photo from Online Community

Photo of Jin&#39;s younger days, Photo from Online Community

Fans who saw this commented in awe, "Aren't they doppelgangers?", "They just look like the same person", "They don't look alike now, but they were very similar in the past".

Haknyeon(left), Jin(right), Photo from Twitter

Haknyeon(left), Jin(right), Photo from Twitter

Haknyeon(above), Jin(below), Photo from Mnet, Youtube Screenshot

Haknyeon(above), Jin(below), Photo from Mnet, Youtube Screenshot

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

