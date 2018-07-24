1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

KAWS? What Is It That Made BTS' Rapper Lines, The Enthusiastic "Fan-Boys"?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The rapper line of BTS: Suga, J-hope, and RM are the huge fans of KAWS to the extent of decorating their workroom full of model figures.

They're so in love with it!! What a successful fan they are!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Their love toward KAWS doesn't end with the model figures but it reaches to dolls, clothes, and phone cases collaborated with the brand. It's also been reportedly said that members are exchanging KAWS goods and fans are giving them as the presents.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

But then, KAWS announced that KAWS: Holiday brings the largest 'Companion' sculpture to Seoul. And RM who've encountered this news soon tweeted a welcoming post despite the fact that he was in the overseas.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The official BTS Twitter account also made a new post with a caption "Met in person..X,.X!! #KAWS".

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It seemed like J-Hope and RM got an opportunity of meeting KAWS separately who has visited Korea for the KAWS: HOLIDAY project. And the person right beside J-Hope and RM in the photograph is Brian Donnelly, the creator of his authentic COMPANION piece.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

KAWS' giant will be floating on Seokchon lake from July 19 to August 19.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT