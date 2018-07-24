What Would Be the 6 Privileges That BTS SUGA's Future Wife Could Enjoy?

BTS' Suga is a man appealing in diversities. He is charismatic on stage with raging rap but is called 'min-dalpengi' or a slug off stage, with his cute and innocent charm.

What would it be like to have Suga as your husband? Voomvoom went over the advantages that you would experience if you are to be his wife.

1. To consult about worries every night hearing his honey-like sweet voice

Suga once bragged his gentle voice "My voice differs when I talk and when I rap. I would like to try DJing a late night radio program." What would it be like to have Suga right beside you having a conversation every night?

2. To experience his unartificial cuteness

Suga seems chic and inattentive, but his cuteness comes off in his way of talking. Suga's natural cuteness will surely vitalize your exhausted daily lives.

3. To get a serenade

Suga is an artist who is very talented in producing and singing authentic love songs. How would he be like, singing a serenade to his loved one? It would be the biggest luck to get a serenade from Suga!

4. To see his mouth cave when he smiles

Suga laughs a lot. His mouth cave is visible when he grins. While exchanging jokes, wife of Suga would see his mouth cave endlessly.

5. A husband who doesn't play the game

Other BTS members are good at games, but Suga isn't talented at all. It must differ by individuals but there is a high probability of a committed gamer to be less attentive to his family than husbands who do not play games.

6. The most talented man in his career

What would it be like to see charismatic Suga on stage? The privilege of having a talented husband doesn't come to anyone. Looking at him rocking in the music field would certainly flutter his wife.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

