1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Would Be the 6 Privileges That BTS SUGA's Future Wife Could Enjoy?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

BTS' Suga is a man appealing in diversities. He is charismatic on stage with raging rap but is called 'min-dalpengi' or a slug off stage, with his cute and innocent charm.

6? There would be 600000

What would it be like to have Suga as your husband? Voomvoom went over the advantages that you would experience if you are to be his wife.

1. To consult about worries every night hearing his honey-like sweet voice

.

.

Suga once bragged his gentle voice "My voice differs when I talk and when I rap. I would like to try DJing a late night radio program." What would it be like to have Suga right beside you having a conversation every night?

2. To experience his unartificial cuteness

.

.

Suga seems chic and inattentive, but his cuteness comes off in his way of talking. Suga's natural cuteness will surely vitalize your exhausted daily lives.

3. To get a serenade

,

,

Suga is an artist who is very talented in producing and singing authentic love songs. How would he be like, singing a serenade to his loved one? It would be the biggest luck to get a serenade from Suga!

4. To see his mouth cave when he smiles

,

,

Suga laughs a lot. His mouth cave is visible when he grins. While exchanging jokes, wife of Suga would see his mouth cave endlessly.

5. A husband who doesn't play the game

,

,

Other BTS members are good at games, but Suga isn't talented at all. It must differ by individuals but there is a high probability of a committed gamer to be less attentive to his family than husbands who do not play games.

6. The most talented man in his career

.

.

What would it be like to see charismatic Suga on stage? The privilege of having a talented husband doesn't come to anyone. Looking at him rocking in the music field would certainly flutter his wife.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT