1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: RED VELVET to Release New Album 'Summer Magic' on August 6

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Red Velvet, the 'queen of summer' is coming back on August 6.

Summer queens are coming baaack!!

Red Velvet confirmed its comeback date to August 6. They will be returning with a mini album entitled, Summer Magic.

Red Velvet have already progressed music video shooting for the new song on July 19 at a site located in Gyeonggi province. This comeback marks Red Velvet's return in seven months since its release of Bad Boy in January.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Along with comeback, Red Velvet is also holding its second concert REDMARE from August 4 to 5. Attention is being gathered, as their new song is speculated to be unveiled at this concert.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

As Red Velvet is called the 'queens of summer', expectations are mounting for the birth of another mega-hit song after Red Flavor.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT