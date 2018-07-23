OFFICIAL: RED VELVET to Release New Album 'Summer Magic' on August 6

Red Velvet, the 'queen of summer' is coming back on August 6.

Red Velvet confirmed its comeback date to August 6. They will be returning with a mini album entitled, Summer Magic.

Red Velvet have already progressed music video shooting for the new song on July 19 at a site located in Gyeonggi province. This comeback marks Red Velvet's return in seven months since its release of Bad Boy in January.

Along with comeback, Red Velvet is also holding its second concert REDMARE from August 4 to 5. Attention is being gathered, as their new song is speculated to be unveiled at this concert.

As Red Velvet is called the 'queens of summer', expectations are mounting for the birth of another mega-hit song after Red Flavor.



By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

