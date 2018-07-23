MOMOLAND's 'Bboom Bboom' & 'BAAM' Ranks No.1 & 2 on Philippines' Chart

Momoland is receiving huge love from the Philippines.

Congrats, MOMOLAND!

On July 23, the girl group's agency, MLD Entertainment, announced that MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom and BAAM were each ranked at No.1 and No.2 on Philippines' Music Weekly chart TOP 30.

In the Philippines, MOMOLAND is so popular that even numerous celebrities participate in the craze of following BAAM's choreography on public TV channels.

An official of the agency said, "We heard that MOMOLAND is getting great responses from the Philippines. Soon, there will be a chance for the group to meet Filipino fans through fan meetings and etc."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

