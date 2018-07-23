"It's So Bothering T_T" How Did TWICE's NAYEON Solve the Discomfort of a Low-cut Dress?

While TWICE's Nayeon is giving off a refreshing and lively charm with Dance the Night Away, a fan cam of her taken at a fan signing event is drawing attention; mainly because of her outfit.

Stylist-nim, she's still a baby!

Nayeon showed off a princess-like beauty this day, in a black sleeveless dress which had a low-cut neckline.

Probably because she's not used to wearing such revealing clothes, sight of her covering her chest several times was spotted.

She even tried to cover the low-cut neckline using her long hair, but it was not enough.

At last, she solved this problem by making use of a fan's present. She could comfortably continue signing behind a 'pink rabbit' stuffed doll that looked exactly like her.

It's been told that TWICE's stylist has recently been changed. Perhaps that's why TWICE is displaying much fancier fashion than before. Contrary to their previous casual, girly looks, classy outfits are accentuating the beauty of TWICE's members.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

