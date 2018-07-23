"I Would Love to Release an Album, But…" SANDARA PARK Expresses Sad Feeling Towards YANG HYUNSUK

YG Entertainment often gets blamed for the particularly long hiatus of its artists.

YG, please show some support for Dara…

Sandara Park, a former member of 2NE1, has also expressed her sad feelings towards Yang Hyunsuk CEO, who wouldn't let her release an album.

This was revealed through Sandara's Youtube channel, DARA TV, on March 20.

Eun Ji-won, a member of Sechs Kies who appeared on this episode, asked Sandara, "Don't you have plans for a solo album?" At his question, Sandara replied with a bitter face, "I would love to…."

She confessed, "I'm not sure, because Yang Hyunsuk CEO is a cool-headed person. This might just be my idea only, but since 2NE1 disbanded, I get to wonder if he'll still give me songs even if I'm alone."

Sandara debuted from YG Entertainment as 2NE1 in 2009. After seven years of career, 2NE1 officially disbanded in November of 2016, and wrapped up their team activity by releasing GOOD BYE in January 2017.

Afterward, although Sandara played parts in dramas, films, and variety shows, promotion as a singer was nonexistent.

Also on MBC's All Broadcasting in the World aired last year August, Sandara spoke out of her heart, saying, "YG is famous for not taking out artists from its 'jewel box'. So it's hard to be active, and even though I want to release albums, it's not easy to persuade."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

