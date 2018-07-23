BLACKPINK's JENNIE Turned Into a 'Human Sprite' At Waterbomb Festival 2018?

BLACKPINK's JENNIE, who could pull off outfits of any kinds transformed into a human 'Sprite'.

She looks so refreshing!!

The group on July 21 attended 'Waterbomb Festival 2018, Sprite Island Water Night Event' in Jamsil Sports Complex Seoul.

As the spokesmodel of Sprite, BLACKPINK performed a bit of their songs and spent times with fans by having a water gun fight.

JENNIE's refreshing charms stood out on her outfit of a green cropped top and a short jean, reminding of the Sprite beverage.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

