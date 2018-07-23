SEUNGRI Gives BLACKPINK Meaningful Advice, "Relationships? Never Get Caught"

Seungri of BIGBANG taught BLACKPINK members his method of dealing with scandals.

A practical advice from an experienced senior!

On July 22, Seungri appeared on SBS My Little Old Boy. The episode portrayed scenes of Seungri eating at YG Entertainment's cafeteria, together with BLACKPINK members who are his juniors at the agency. As Seungri is a grand senior who's in his 13th year since debut, he gave BLACKPINK some special advice.

"During your career, a day you get involved in a scandal will come. I'll give you a tip for that day," started Seungri.

He went on, "If you wake up and see hundreds of text messages on your cellphone, then that's when something has happened." He then said, "If that happens, first drink a cup of water and breathe. I once had a time where I had to struggle for breath, reading all the text messages at once."

He also drew out laughter by dissing himself, saying, "It's fine to stay in touch with someone you're interested in. In order to sing love songs, you have to date somebody, right? But just don't get caught. I got caught every time, but you guys, don't get caught."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com