BTS Politely Declined the Request in Producing a Tribute Song for MICHAEL JACKSON

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

BTS politely declined the request to produce a tribute song for the late pop star, Michael Jackson.

It fell through due to their world tour and an album soon to be released

BigHit Entertainment on July 19 disclosed "It is true that BTS was invited to participate in producing a tribute song, and it truly is an honor to all of us. But sadly, the group has an album to release and a world tour ahead, making it difficult to accede to the request received."

Earlier, Jerry L. Greenberg, the former president of MJJ Music (Michael Jackson’s record label) spoke through his youtube channel of 769 Entertainment that he's working on a very special song to celebrate Michael Jackson's upcoming 60th birthday on August 29, and he invited BTS to participate in the project.

BTS is to release LOVE YOURSELF 結 'Answer' on August 24, the finale of LOVE YOURSELF series. They are unlocking LOVE YOURSELF world tour on August 25 and 26 at the Olympic Stadium, Seoul and will continue holding 21 concerts in 10 European cities.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

