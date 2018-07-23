BTS Sings DNA Live At Their Manager, HOBEOM's Wedding

BTS sang at their manager Hobeom's wedding.

They've managed to attend and perform at the wedding! What a friendship!

On July 20, photographs and video clips of BTS attending manager's wedding spread through social networks. The group at the wedding sang DNA to celebrate the newlyweds.

Throughout the song, RM shouted out "Hobeom hyung is getting married!" and members asked the groom to dance together with them. On this day, Solbi also sent a wreath with a phrase "Congratulations on your wedding. From Solbi, Seokjin's jungle colleague".

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

