Alert Growing about Fans Who Throw Things at K-pop Idols

As much as the huge love K-pop idols are receiving from fans all around the globe, there are also some dangerous moments they have to go through. Other than privacy issues, there's a big problem they encounter during world tours. It is that some fans throw things on to the stage in the middle of performances.

BTS, EXO, Wanna One… Almost all K-pop idols were victims of this T_T

BTS' J-Hope had been startled as he was hit by a fan an audience threw. Luckily, he was not injured, and he smiled as if it's all right.

BTS Jin was hit by a doll, also thrown by a fan. (▶ Watch by clicking the above video)

Wanna One's Kang Daniel also suffered.

In 2015, at a concert held in Chengdu, EXO's Chanyeol had been spotted in pain after getting struck by a small water bottle a Chinese fan threw. This was quite a big issue which was even covered by the Korean press.

The worst situation happened to Super Junior's Heechul.

Heechul even got a scar on his face as he was hit by a LED signboard that came at him during a concert. "With this scar being the last, I hope nothing comes flying on to the stage, never again," said Heechul after the incident.

It wouldn't be easy for idols to perform on stage, in the fear of not knowing when, or where something will fly randomly at them. Some might have even earned trauma. A more mature fan culture seems necessary.

Other fans are commenting, "K-pop idols are incredible, they still smile to their fans even after going through all these."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com