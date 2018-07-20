BigHit, SM, YG, and JYP Come Together to Establish a Company for K-pop MV Distribution

Seven major entertainment agencies including BigHit Entertainment, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, Mystic Entertainment, and Star Empire will be establishing a company that manages and distributes K-pop music videos contents.

A Korean version of Vevo!

On July 19, the seven agencies gathered in Seoul Park Hyatt Hotel for a signing ceremony of the tentatively named company, 'Music & Creative Partners Asia (MCPA)'.

MCPA will serve as a representative window in distributing and supplying K-pop music videos to global platforms such as Youtube. It is also planning to create a new platform service that distributes K-pop music video contents. As an integrated distribution channel of K-pop, it is expected to enhance the competitiveness of K-pop contents and artists.

Seeing MCPA's establishment, many people are thinking of Vevo, the American video service created by three major record companies. All eyes are on whether MCPA will be able to draw a success like that of Vevo.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

