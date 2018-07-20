3 Totally Absurd Rumors about BTS, BLACKPINK & TWICE

Popular stars easily get caught up in rumors, as they're always in the middle of so much attention. BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE are no exceptions. Here are some of the most absurd rumors about these groups.

How can these ridiculous stories get created???

1. BTS' Jimin and TWICE's Jeongyeon has ill feelings about each other?

This rumor started from a mere video clip. While BTS and TWICE were being interviewed together at Music Bank's waiting room, Jimin giving Jeongyeon a glare, as she sang along to BTS' song, was caught.

In another video, all TWICE members burst into laughter watching Jimin's playful moment, but only Jeongyeon's face hardens. Based on these two moments, some of ARMYs and ONCEs have been suggesting numerous theories, such as that they had dated in the past but have broken up. No one knows the truth yet, and their 'looks' might have meant nothing at all in the first place.

2. There was an eighth member of BTS?

Strangely, rumors saying that there was an eighth member of BTS consistently gets brought up. These assertions are usually jokingly suggested on Twitter. For instance, when someone imitates BTS' singing well, some comments would say, "Is he the 8th member?"

But then, stories saying, "There was an eighth member to BTS", started spreading as rumors. These rumors come out probably because so many nominees have gone through the process of forming BTS; other than RM who's the only founding member left. However, it's been told that there was no additional member who was eliminated after the confirmation of the present seven members.

3. Yang Hyunsuk wanted to marry BLACKPINK Jennie?

Jennie is an absolute stunner. No one would turn down an opportunity to date her. Maybe that's why she gets involved in so many random romance rumors. The most nonsensical story was that Jennie is receiving a serious adoration from Yang Hyunsuk, YG's CEO. Some even say Mr. Yang didn't wish BLACKPINK to go big so that he could get married to Jennie. In reality, he is going all out for BLACKPINK's success.

