1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

3 Totally Absurd Rumors about BTS, BLACKPINK & TWICE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Popular stars easily get caught up in rumors, as they're always in the middle of so much attention. BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE are no exceptions. Here are some of the most absurd rumors about these groups.

How can these ridiculous stories get created???

1. BTS' Jimin and TWICE's Jeongyeon has ill feelings about each other?

This rumor started from a mere video clip. While BTS and TWICE were being interviewed together at Music Bank's waiting room, Jimin giving Jeongyeon a glare, as she sang along to BTS' song, was caught.

In another video, all TWICE members burst into laughter watching Jimin's playful moment, but only Jeongyeon's face hardens. Based on these two moments, some of ARMYs and ONCEs have been suggesting numerous theories, such as that they had dated in the past but have broken up. No one knows the truth yet, and their 'looks' might have meant nothing at all in the first place.

2. There was an eighth member of BTS?

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

Strangely, rumors saying that there was an eighth member of BTS consistently gets brought up. These assertions are usually jokingly suggested on Twitter. For instance, when someone imitates BTS' singing well, some comments would say, "Is he the 8th member?"

Photo from Coca-Cola

Photo from Coca-Cola

But then, stories saying, "There was an eighth member to BTS", started spreading as rumors. These rumors come out probably because so many nominees have gone through the process of forming BTS; other than RM who's the only founding member left. However, it's been told that there was no additional member who was eliminated after the confirmation of the present seven members.

3. Yang Hyunsuk wanted to marry BLACKPINK Jennie?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jennie is an absolute stunner. No one would turn down an opportunity to date her. Maybe that's why she gets involved in so many random romance rumors. The most nonsensical story was that Jennie is receiving a serious adoration from Yang Hyunsuk, YG's CEO. Some even say Mr. Yang didn't wish BLACKPINK to go big so that he could get married to Jennie. In reality, he is going all out for BLACKPINK's success.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT