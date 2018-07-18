PHOTOS: J-HOPE Currently Is So Into "This" Fashion!

Round sunglasses, and cute hair band, there's someone who can pull off this challenging outfit. It's BTS' J-HOPE.

Would anyone be able to pull this off aside from J-HOPE?!!

J-HOPE these days was frequently spotted trying out "ggurugi" fashion (a young boy fashion).

He wears fashion items in varieties: wide bagged trousers, a showy patterned jacket, checked vest, and a transparent bag. When they departed to the US to attend Billboard Music Awards, he put a sunflower doll-like item in his transparent bag.

Here are some photos of J-HOPE showing off his 'young-boy' fashion:

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

