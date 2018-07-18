Who Is a Korean Female Vocal Perfectly Covering BTS' FAKE LOVE and BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU?

Bolbbalgan4 also known as Blushing Youth covered songs of BTS and BLACKPINK. Bolbbalgan4 is a Korean duo consists of Ahn Jiyoung and Woo Jiyoon who are famous for unique singing voices.

Never knew she could pull this off!

The duo held a third solo concert on July 16 at the Olympic Hall with a theme of 'journey'. In addition to their hit songs, they've covered songs of numerous artists, and above all, BTS' FAKE LOVE and BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU gained most enthusiastic responses from the audiences.

Woo Jiyoon is a vocal but she managed to pull off FAKE LOVE, including the powerful dance break of Jungkook. It was a stage that let people know that female vocal can carry out the song and choreography of a boy group.

How did she manage to cover BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU? Woo Jiyoon passionately sang the song but never leave out the "gun shooting" point choreography. Indeed it was an attractive performance for the fans of Bolbbalgan4, ARMY, and BLINKs.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

