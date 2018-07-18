1 읽는 중

What Are 3 Keywords That Describe BLACKPINK, The Leader of The Female Idol Group Brand Reputation

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

BLACKPINK took the first ranking in the brand reputation.

Can you guess??? Give a shot!!!

From the analyzed big data report for the month of July, BLACKPINK leads the list, followed by TWICE and Apink. The reputation measurement is an index created with analyzation of brand's big data by consumers' online habits.

Top 30 of the female group brand reputation for July 2018 from highest to lowest are BLACKPINK, TWICE, Apink, MOMOLAND, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, SNSD, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, AOA, fromis_9, WJSN, OH MY GIRL, T-ARA, EXID, PRISTIN, Loona , April, DREAMCATCHER, 9muses, Girl's Day, Busters, LABOUM, gugudan, CLC, Weki Meki, FIESTAR, ELRIS, and After School.

Photo from JYP

Photo from JYP

BLACKPINK JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA's brand had participation index of 2,289,084, media index of 5,813,088, communication index of 4,753,442, community index of 3,660,805 totaling in16,516,419, which in comparison to June's reputation measurement had 155.75% skyrocketing increase.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Korea Reputation Center reported that the big data analyzed BLACKPINK's link analysis to highly contain "pretty, thankful, valuable" and the keyword analysis of "DDU-DU DDU-DU, LISA, and BILLBOARD".

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

