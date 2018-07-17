1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Members Stood Beside The So-Called "Visual Killer" ASTRO CHA EUNWOO

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Astro's Eunwoo is a "visual genius", and the "visual killer" because his good-looking makes the others look petty.

Can they survive?

His visual is irrespective of sex. While Apink's Son Na Eun and BLACKPINK's ROSÉ are the known beauties, Eunwoo's visual wasn't inferior when they were once captured in one frame of the camera. His handsomeness simply overloads.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

But then, Eun Woo and BTS Jin, V were screened in the same angle. In this battling scene, Jin and V never failed us. Maybe because they are the "worldwide handsome" Jin and the "most handsome face" V.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Not only Jin and V but other BTS members including Jimin and RM came close to Eunwoo, but nobody looked petty next to him.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT