EXO's "Power" Has Been Played At The 2018 Russia World Cup Final, Hyping Up the Scene

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

EXO not only dominated the Encore Concert in Seoul but also the LED Show of Dubai Burj Khalifa and the 2018 Russia World Cup, bringing the attention of the world.

EXO's extended "POWER" dominates the world!

Prior to the final match between France and Croatia on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium, EXO's Power was played out, hyping up the scene.

This was even more meaningful to the fact that FIFA through it's official Twitter account created a poll encouraging fans to vote the song they want to hear at the stadium "From the final four, which beat do you want to be heard inside the stadium? VOTE NOW!"

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

With Power receiving the greatest votes among four alternatives, EXO proved their status as a top idol group.

And as the song also has been played at the closing ceremony of 2018 Pyeong Chang Olympics in addition to the 2018 Russia World Cup, Power listed up itself as the commemorative song to be played at such huge events.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Moreover, first the Dubai Fountain, and next to the Burj Khalifa: EXO got their own LED show on the facade of the world’s tallest building. For the first time in forever, EXO became the first group to appear in the LED show except for the Royal family.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the issue of the group's achievement, Gulf News of UAE reported "K-Pop sensation EXO drew UAE fans to the foot of Burj Khalifa to view the Dubai Fountain dance to their hit song Power, followed by a light and sound display on the facade of the world’s tallest tower on Saturday night. While the band was not in attendance, hundreds of fans, who call themselves Exo-Love or Exo-Ls from all over the UAE gathered around the Burj Khalifa hours before the schedule in the humid weather, waiting excitedly for the show to start."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

