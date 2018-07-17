PHOTOS: Take a Look at the Way ASTRO's CHA EUNWOO Hugged a Fangirl

A photo of ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo hugging a fan quite too lovingly has gone viral.

I wish I was that girl…

Recently on an online community, a photo of Eunwoo showing a special fan service at a signing event was uploaded. In the photo, Eunwoo is hugging a fan, making sincere eye contact with her.

In particular, he's holding the fan's head in his hand so preciously and is smiling brightly, gazing into her eyes as if he's gonna drip honey from his eyes.

In fact, Eunwoo has always been famous for the friendliness he shows when conversing and making sweet eye contacts with fans who come to signing events.

It is being told that when fans return from signing events, it's almost impossible to fall asleep, not only because of Eunwoo's strikingly handsome face but also because of his extraordinary expression of fan love.

Looking at the photo, fans are writing comments full of envy, "Is that girl still breathing?", "She is the luckiest person on Earth!", "I have never wanted to be someone so bad."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com