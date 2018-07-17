1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: Take a Look at the Way ASTRO's CHA EUNWOO Hugged a Fangirl

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

A photo of ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo hugging a fan quite too lovingly has gone viral.

I wish I was that girl…

Recently on an online community, a photo of Eunwoo showing a special fan service at a signing event was uploaded. In the photo, Eunwoo is hugging a fan, making sincere eye contact with her.

In particular, he's holding the fan's head in his hand so preciously and is smiling brightly, gazing into her eyes as if he's gonna drip honey from his eyes.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

In fact, Eunwoo has always been famous for the friendliness he shows when conversing and making sweet eye contacts with fans who come to signing events.

It is being told that when fans return from signing events, it's almost impossible to fall asleep, not only because of Eunwoo's strikingly handsome face but also because of his extraordinary expression of fan love.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Looking at the photo, fans are writing comments full of envy, "Is that girl still breathing?", "She is the luckiest person on Earth!", "I have never wanted to be someone so bad."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT