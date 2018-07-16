HYUNA Takes Off Shirt And Performs “RED” During the Midnight Picnic Festival

Hyuna, the "sexy queen" showed off her sexiness by taking off her top during a night party.

And the audiences' responses were?

Hyuna attended the Midnight Picnic Festival held at Gangwon-do Sampo beach on July 14. One of Hyuna's fans at the site captured the moment of her throwing off her shirt and uploaded on Instagram and this has gone viral on Instagram.

Hyuna initially came on the stage wearing yellow sleeveless top and jean. The crowd shouted out loud when Hyuna turned around and freed herself from the top in the middle of performing RED.

However, this did not seem like an impromptu performance as Hyuna's back dancers also wore identical black underwear when they took off their top afterward.

A female artist having a shirtless performance is a rare sight in Korea, and that's how her performance gathered more attention from the public.

While many expected male fans to go wild about her actions, it was even more chaotic in female communities. Korean females are giving full support to Hyunah with the perspectives on that she "unmold the prejudice that shirtless performance is the intrinsic part of being a man".

The feminist movement with the name of "Off-corset" is now at its height in Korea. Lots of squeaks followed as this movement intensified, but females are challenging themselves in standing against the taboo. And this briefly explains how Hyuna is getting highly encouraged by female fans.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

