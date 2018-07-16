"We Want Two Comebacks in a Year!" BLACKPINK's JISOO & JENNIE Protest to YANG HYUNSUK

Jennie and Jisoo of BLACKPINK left a lovely video message to Yang Hyunsuk, the CEO of YG Entertainment.

That's right, YG!!

On July 15, Jennie and Jisoo appeared on SBS Running Man.

On this episode, members of Running Man and the guests were to race in couples. While Jennie and Jisoo were undoubtedly the most popular among the male participants, Jennie and Jisoo were each paired up with Lee Kwang-soo and Kim Jong-kook.

Ahead of the race, Jisoo and Jennie presented DDU-DU DDU-DU at the request of the hosts. Running Man members could not keep their mouths closed at the classy and chic performance of the two.

Adding on to that, members were also surprised at the fact that it was BLACKPINK's comeback after a hiatus of one year. Upon hearing this, the hosts requested Jisoo and Jennie to send a complaining message to Mr.Yang.

Jisoo and Jennie started by shyly saying, "Mr.Yang, it's us." Jennie went on, saying, "Please let us make a comeback twice a year." Jisoo added on, "That's right. We have to do that now!" Saying that Jisoo pretended to put her hands on her waist, trying to express her anger in a cute way.

The MCs smiled at Jisoo's adorable protest, saying, "Mr.Yang, did you see this? Now Jisoo is gonna get angry if you don't let BLACKPINK come back twice a year!"

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

