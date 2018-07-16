"That's Staring at Me!" BLACKPINK JENNIE Wails While Experiencing the Haunted House

BLACKPINK Jennie burst into tears while she was experiencing a ghost house.

I knew she was cute, but she's even cuter here!! T_T

On an episode of Running Man aired on July 15, Jennie and Jisoo of BLACKPINK appeared.

During the race, Jennie had to go through a mission of experiencing horror, paired up with Lee Kwang-soo. Participants of this match had to carry on their heads, a cup filled with water, and the couple who kept more amount of water after the challenge was to become the winner.

Haha and Bora, the couple who went through the mission ahead of Jennie and Kwang-soo, assured them it's not scary.

However, at the brief moment Jennie was staying careless, an installment of the haunted house activated, and Jennie became tearful, sinking down to the floor. She cried out, "That thing is staring at me! It's scary!" Kwang-soo persuaded Jennie, "Let's stick to the wall."

Jennie sobbingly exclaimed, "They said nothing's gonna scare me! (Looking at a shaky bridge) I know this thing is going to shake! I feel like a hand is going to come out!"

As the ghost house finally came to an end, Jennie dropped down to the ground, whimpering, "They said nothing's gonna startle me, so I thought it'd be okay. But it was so scary."

Kwang-soo jokingly expressed his fury towards the staff, saying, "Look at Jennie!" As the staffs conveyed the sad news that Jennie's couple had lost, she said, "I know," showing a cute smile.

Upon coming back to the studio, Jennie and Kwang-soo blamed the previous team. "They lied! Things just popped up and scared me," complained Jennie, and Kwang-soo explained, "She's the most cowardly person I have ever seen."

Although Jennie suffered from fear, this scene revealed another adorable aspect of Jennie, making the viewers fall in love with her even more!

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

