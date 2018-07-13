1 읽는 중

VIDEOS: Here's Totally Mind-Blowing Compilation to Few of BTS' Perfectly Synchronized Choreography!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

For the ARMYs, BTS' perfectly synchronizing choreography should be quite familiar but to the BTS newbies, it should be a totally mind-blowing scene!

What's your favorite?

Billboard also has previously mentioned on BTS' choreography "The seven members each contribute unique strengths to the group's colorful canon of choreography."

Photo from official Facebook

Photo from official Facebook

It’s the norm for K-pop choreography to be on point as they put in a great amount of time in practice. Their dance moves are amazingly precise while the live singing maintains stable.

It is undeniable that the dance line of the group: JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, and J-HOPE act like a seasoning in the choreography, but RM and JIN's talent shouldn't be neglected. They often jokingly say that they are bad dancers, but the capability of mastering the group choreography itself shouldn't be taken lightly.

So, here is the compilation to few of BTS' perfect choreography:

BTS - "Concept Trailer" 

BTS - Intro performance + “Danger”

BTS - “Fire”


BTS - “Dope” 

BTS - “Blood, Sweat Tears”

BTS - “Boy in Luv”

BTS - “Save Me”

BTS - “Not Today”


BTS - “MIC Drop”

BTS - "FAKE LOVE"

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

