Cryotheraphy? What's The Unique Way SULLI Tried For Beauty Purposes?

Sulli newly posted on Instagram about a very unique way of losing weight.

Minus 140 degree Celsius? Who can bear it?

On July 12, she posted a video with the caption "Who's been under minus 140-degree Celsius? Me.."

Sulli in the video is inside a capsule-like machine (Cryo tank) with overflowing nitrogen gases. The thermometer placed in front of the machine drops quickly from minus 90 to minus 140 within a few seconds.

People say this is a Cryotherapy, also known as a cold therapy.

It is the local or general use of low temperatures in medical therapy. Cryotherapy is used to treat a variety of benign and malignant tissue damage, medically called lesions. Although it's initial usage was to cure patients with rheumatism but it's been used for weight loss purposes.

Whether or not it is supported by the scientific evidence and despite its high price, cryotherapy is increasingly popular among social networks and online communities.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

