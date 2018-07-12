There's a Place for Southeast Asian Visitors Where They Could Borrow Winter Clothes Free of Cost!

Southeast Asian visitors in Korea last winter was 1.78 million, and their biggest concern was the winter cloth. Purchase of winter clothes in spending a few days in Korea seemed completely unnecessary. And to lessen their anxiety, CEO of the 'Smile System', Cho Sun Hyun started a social enterprise.

You could also borrow Hanbok (Korean traditional dress) and wedding dress!

Cho has purchased about 1700 little-outdated clothes (80% are winter clothes) inexpensively and began to lend them to foreign visitors. While the most basic winter clothes are free of cost in renting, trendy winter clothes, couple outfits, dress, Hanbok (Korean traditional dress) have renting fees varying from $20 to $60 for about 3 to 4 days. 2,700 of the visitors last year used 'Smile system' and 300 people amongst them borrowed for free.

Cho said, "I would like to be affirmative in informing Korea to the young visitors from Southeast Asia."

And here are detailed means of borrowing the clothes:

1. Join Seinustar and log in to check information the local weather.

2. Add clothes of your preference

3. Select cloth sizes, rental period

4. Place an order and make payment

5. Pick up the clothes and pay your deposit

6. Enjoy the tour in Korea

7. Return to service counter before your departure and get your deposit back.

Here's the link to 'Smile system' http://seinustar.com/bbs/page.php?hid=S11

Philippine's legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao has also been reported to use this 'smile system' when he visited Korea in winter.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

