TWICE's MV of 'Heart Shaker' Exceeds 200 Million Views

Photo from JYP Entertainment

TWICE's MV of Heart Shaker, which was released last December 11, reached 200 million views at the point of 8 pm, July 11.

It's already their 5th MV with over 200 million views!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from JYP Entertainment

As Heart Shaker broke through 200 million views, TWICE now has five music videos with over 200 million views.

Moreover, MV of TT, which has exceeded 300 million views for the first time as a female Korean artist last December 22, is heading towards 400 million views, recording 373 million views as of July 12.

Adding on, TWICE is setting an 'eight times in a row breakthrough of 100 million views', as all of their titles released, starting from Like OOH-AHH to What is Love, have all succeeded in garnering over 100 million views.

TWICE's new release, Dance the Night Away, is also gaining huge popularity, still keeping the top place on major streaming charts until the fourth day since its release, July 12.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

