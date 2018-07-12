1 읽는 중

"BTS Has One of the Most Sold Albums of 2018 in U.S.," Reports Forbes

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

US economics magazine Forbes reported that BTS has the bestselling albums in the US in 2018.

Also the most sold non-English album!!

On July 9, Forbes released an article entitled, "South Korean Group BTS Has One Of 2018's Bestselling Physical Albums In The U.S."

The article wrote, "According to Nielsen Music's Mid-Year Report's, BTS' third full album, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear ranked No.9 on the Top 10 Physical Albums sold so far this year, making it not only the biggest Korean album of the year, but the bestselling foreign-language album."

About the factors of their success, the article mentioned BTS' musicality and teamwork, but emphasized the role of ARMY the most, saying, "the fervor of their dedicated ARMY is what has helped propel the physical album sales and BTS' impact on social media."

Click here for the full article.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

