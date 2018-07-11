How Did KANG DANIEL's Individual V LIVE Make Wannables Feel Gifted?

A 6.0 magnitude powerful earthquake hit South-East region of Chiba Prefecture, Japan on July 7th which let buildings in Tokyo shake.

He knows how to melt Wannables..♥

That night, Kang Daniel appeared on V LIVE alone and told his fans that Wanna One is having a world tour and they are currently staying at a hotel in Tokyo.

To the fans who displayed outstanding concerns toward him, Daniel briefly responded that he is totally fine. He continued on with answering other questions fans have asked him: the weather in Japan, most memorable movie, favorite food, etc...

He said, "I am especially happy to see Wannables of various nationalities" by showing an appreciation to his fans once again as a stage performer.

He recently went to Da Nang in Vietnam to shoot a variety program and mentioned that he likes to experience a diversity in different nations.

Kang also sent a love call to his hometown Busan, saying, "I really want to pitch the first ball. "

In the middle of the V LIVE, the group's member Ong Sung Woo made a surprise visit to Daniel's room. Although they've said "I feel awkward communicating with fans in real time" they sincerely answered fans' questions. But the best part of the V LIVE was Daniel celebrating the first anniversary of Wannables.

Even in the V LIVE, Kang showed great popularity by having more than 100 million hearts.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

