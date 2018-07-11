PHOTOS: Check Out the Latest Angelic Beauty of BTS' 'Maknae Line'

On July 7, BTS performed for SBS Super Concert in TAIPEI.

Were they sent from the heaven…?

While all BTS members appeared on stage with outfits coordinated in sky blue colors, the 'maknae line', Jimin, Jungkook, and V looked extra stunning this day.

Take your time to appreciate their angelic beauty!

JIMIN

V

JUNGKOOK

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

